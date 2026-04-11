When Modi, Rahul Gandhi share rare candid chat in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi sparked speculation with a rare conversation at a parliamentary event honouring Jyotirao Phule, prompting questions about potential shifts in Indian politics.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged in a rare conversation during a Jyotirao Phule commemorative event at the Parliament House complex. Photographs: DD/ANI video grab

Key Points The brief interaction between Modi and Gandhi drew attention due to the infrequent nature of their direct communication.

Both leaders paid tribute to Jyotirao Phule, highlighting his contributions to social reform, equality, and education.

Modi emphasised Phule's role in championing the rights of women and marginalised communities, marking the start of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations.

Gandhi acknowledged Phule's dedication to protecting the rights of the marginalised and his struggle against discrimination and inequality.

A brief conversation initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drew attention during a commemorative event for renowned social reformer Jyotirao Phule at the Parliament House complex here on Saturday.

The interaction stood out as the two leaders are rarely seen speaking to each other beyond exchanging pleasantries at such public events.

When the prime minister arrived to pay floral tributes at the statue of Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary, several dignitaries, including Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, were standing in a row.

After greeting everyone with folded hands, Modi stopped near Gandhi and started talking to him.

Though it was not immediately known what they spoke about during their minute-long exchange, Gandhi was seen replying and nodding to Modi on a few occasions.

Gandhi was flanked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers J P Nadda, Virendra Kumar and Arjun Ram Meghwal, outgoing Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha and newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh, among others.

The brief conversation also drew speculation on social media.

Tributes to Jyotirao Phule

After paying tributes, Modi wrote on 'X': Paid homage to Mahatma Phule in the Parliament complex. May his ideals continue to give strength and hope to countless people".

Prime Minister Modi described Phule as a visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to the ideals of equality, justice and education.

"He was also a pioneer in championing the rights of women and the marginalised. Through his efforts, education became a powerful instrument of empowerment," Modi said in another post.

The prime minister said this year marks the start of Phule's 200th birth anniversary celebrations.

"May his thoughts continue to guide everyone in the pursuit of societal progress," he said.

In a post, Gandhi said: "On the birth anniversary of the great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule ji, I offer my humble homage to him".

"He dedicated his entire life to protecting the rights and entitlements of the marginalised. His struggle against discrimination and inequality showed the nation the path to equality and justice.

"His ideals and thoughts will forever continue to inspire us to move forward towards social justice," Gandhi said.