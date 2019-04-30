Unusual animal friendships that will melt your heart

April 30, 2019 08:25 IST

A few days back a news report mentioning that a cat in Crimea had adopted four orphaned baby squirrels turned viral and made netizens across the world go 'awww'.

Following that we take a look at the surprising bonds between predator and prey -- animals forming the unlikeliest of friendships.

Pusha, the cat, which adopted four bereaved baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea. Photograph: Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters

A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec. Photograph: Christinne Muschi/Reuters

A baby monkey, a lion cub and tiger cubs play at the Guaipo Manchurian Tiger Park in Shenyang, Liaoning. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

A turtle lies on top of an alligators back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City. Photograph: Carlos Jasso/Reuters

A dog feeds a piglet in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province. The dog started feeding the piglet after encouragement by the farmer who placed the piglet with the dog in the doghouse, local media reported. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy at his house in Amman February. Al-Hamoury's cat Smaigel is parenting four puppies whose mother died in a car accident. Photograph: Muhammad Hamed/Reuters

A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in Lucknow, India. Photograph: Pawan Kumar/Reuters

A white tiger Bombay plays with 4 year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters

A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province. Photograph: China Newsphoto/Reuters

Brown bear (Ursus arctos) cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village. Photograph: Srdjan Zivulovic/Reuters

A baby Hippotamus gets close to his adopted mother a giant male Aldabran tortoise at Haller Park in Mombasa. Photograph: Peter Greste/Reuters