The crown Jewel of Changi Airport

April 15, 2019 08:41 IST

Singapore’s Changi Airport has long been touted as the “best airport in the world.” That status becomes even more cemented on April 17, when it will officially open a dazzling pre-security attraction known as Jewel.

Here's a sneak peak at the airport's crowned Jewel.

Stretching 10 storeys high -- with four of those being a lush rainforest -- the complex spans over 137,000 square metres to connect terminals one, two and three to a central hub. The astronomical extension, which has been built over an existing carpark, is like another world and a destination for tourists in itself. It’s almost like stepping in to a scene of Jurassic Park. Photograph: Feline Lim/Reuters

The centre took five years to build and is the brainchild of Canadian-Israeli architect Moshe Safdie and property developer Capitaland. The centrepiece of this entire project is the 130-foot-tall Rain Vortex, which is the world’s tallest indoor waterfall. Photograph: Feline Lim/Reuters

The rain vortex, which streams down the centre of the dome, is a continuous shower falling seven storeys to the basement below. Photograph: Feline Lim/Reuters

The Jewel development cost £951 million to build. The rain vortex is mesmerising and uses the rainfall from outside to power the constant stream. Surrounding the oculus in the roof where the waterfall begins is four storeys of forest and flowers. But it also plays as the perfect place for a weary traveller to stretch their legs. Photograph: Feline Lim/Reuters

The rain vortex is not the only attraction at the centre. There are over 280 retail stores and eateries, as well as Jewel's own 130-room hotel, YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport. Photograph: Feline Lim/Reuters

Jewel’s landscaped forest valley houses one of the largest indoor collections of plants in the country, with over 2,000 trees and 100,000 shrubs. Changi Airport Group managing director Jayson Goh said the greenery helps stressed-out travellers to relax. Photograph: Feline Lim/Reuters

At the topmost level of Jewel, Canopy Park offers visitors 14,000sq m of attractions and activities, including walking trails, Sky Nets and flower sculptures. Photograph: Feline Lim/Reuters

There's also a quiet pond flanked by tropical plants. Photograph: Feline Lim/Reuters