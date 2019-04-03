The odd, odd world we live in!

April 03, 2019 08:20 IST

We live in a wonderfully, weird world and here's the proof of it!

Aspencrow's 'Olympe' sculpture is unveiled at JD Malat Gallery in London, England. The artwork by contemporary sculpture Edgar Askelovic depicts model and actress Cara Delevingne. Photograph: Stuart C Wilson/Getty Images

A man stands next to the 'Ser Fronterizo' monument, a retired US school bus, which has been cut in half and erected to recognise the employees of assembly factories who use public transportation daily to get to work, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Photograph: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

Private pilot and caretaker Andrei Ivanov plays with a three-year-old brown bear Mansur, which he discovered and raised together with colleagues, near an airfield in the Kaluga Region, Russia. Photograph: Dmitry Turlyun/Reuters

An installation created by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha and composed of 800 suspended colourful umbrellas is pictured in Paris, France. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

A woman takes a photograph of a figure in the entrance to the "Mausoleum of the Giants" exhibition of work by the UK-based street artist Phlegm in Sheffield, England. The free exhibition of 3D sculptures of his creations took five months to create and runs until April 6. The Sheffield-based muralist and artist first developed his illustrations in self-published comics and has created large-scale works in New Zealand, Tunisia, Canada and the United States. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

A worker fixes a huge ballon in the shape of a famous Lindt's chocolate Easter bunny on the roof of a super market in Cologne, Germany. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

KAWS:HOLIDAY 'Companion' an inflatable sculpture by US artist and designer Brian Donnelly, also known as Kaws is displayed at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. Photograph: Keith Tsuji/Getty Images for Hong Kong Tourism Board

A wall mural is seen at ARTLANE a new urban art area in Sai Ying Pun in Hong Kong. Photograph: Keith Tsuji/Getty Images

The fuselage of a TWA plane is pictured parked in Times Square before being brought to JFK airport to be used a cocktail lounge in New York, US. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works on a portrait of Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko named 'The Face of Corruption' which is made of wrappers from more than 20 kilogram of Roshen candies and empty shell cartridges brought from the frontline of a military conflict in the east of the country, in Kiev, Ukraine. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

A model is made up to look as "Ice Queen" during the German make-up artist championships in Duesseldorf, Germany. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters