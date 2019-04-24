The wonderfully weird world we live in!

April 24, 2019 08:21 IST

Ten images that prove we live in a odd, odd world!

A woman touches a giant face-shaped pillar outside the Dotonbori Hotel in Osaka, Japan. Photograph: Kim Kyung-hoon/Reuters

A DJ performs during a party at a vegetable market in downtown Beijing, China. Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

A skier in a festive costume attempts to cross a pool of water at the foot of a ski slope while competing in the annual Gornoluzhnik amateur event to mark the end of the ski season at the Bobrovy Log ski resort in the suburbs of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

Election officials wearing superhero costumes prepare ballots at a polling station during elections in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. Photograph: Zabur Karuru/Antara Foto/Reuters

A transparent cup containing what Israeli scientists from Tel Aviv University say is the world's first 3D-printed, vascularised engineered heart, is seen during a demonstration at a laboratory in the university, Tel Aviv, Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

The installation 'Carousel of Light' by Vasku & Klug of Preciosa is seen at Salon del Mobile during Milan Design Week. Photograph: Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Giovanka De Medici wears a flower hat in Midtown East for the annual Easter Parade in New York City. Each year New Yorkers put on their most creative hats and outfits and stroll down Manhattan's Fifth Avenue on Easter Sunday. Photograph: Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Antonina Vyshyvanova of Ukraine dives from a rock precipice at the Small Lagoon on Miniloc Island during the first competition day of the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Palawan, Philippines. Photograph: Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images

Aoife Raleigh (an engineer) and Maria Corcoran (a chemist) perform a fire act during the launch of Strong Women Science at the Pleasance, Edinburgh Science Festival’s new Festival Hub in Edinburgh, Scotland. Strong Women Science is a brand new circus science show at Edinburgh Science Festival starring two women scientists turned circus performers. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images