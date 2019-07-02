Turtle who lost both back legs gets rolling!

Losing your limbs would be a death knell for most turtles -- but Pedro is learning to roll with the punches (quite literally).
A box turtle named Pedro has been outfitted with a set of custom-made wheels after losing his back legs, thanks to doctors and students at Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The story goes as such: When the 15-year-old was adopted, he was already missing one hind leg. Pedro's owner -- Sanda Traylor -- placed him outdoors and that's when he went missing for several months. When Pedro returned, Traylor noticed he had lost his other back leg.
Concerned about Pedro's condition, Traylor brought him to LSU and as they say the rest is history.
Veterinarians at Louisiana State University came up with the idea to attach Lego pieces under Pedro using glue and then fix some wheels on. It worked and the pet can now actually run faster than other box turtles because of the special wheelchair.
Traylor lauded the veterinarians for going above and beyond the call of duty.
"We are so glad he feels better. The wheels have been a blessing to Pedro, who has in turn been a blessing to us," she said.