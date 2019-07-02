Turtle who lost both back legs gets rolling!

July 02, 2019 08:20 IST

Losing your limbs would be a death knell for most turtles -- but Pedro is learning to roll with the punches (quite literally).

Pedro the turtle is loving life again with his new wheelchair. Photograph: Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine

A box turtle named Pedro has been outfitted with a set of custom-made wheels after losing his back legs, thanks to doctors and students at Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The story goes as such: When the 15-year-old was adopted, he was already missing one hind leg. Pedro's owner -- Sanda Traylor -- placed him outdoors and that's when he went missing for several months. When Pedro returned, Traylor noticed he had lost his other back leg.

Strutting his stuff! Pedro's customised wheelchair is actually Lego pieces. Photograph: Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine

Concerned about Pedro's condition, Traylor brought him to LSU and as they say the rest is history.

Veterinarians at Louisiana State University came up with the idea to attach Lego pieces under Pedro using glue and then fix some wheels on. It worked and the pet can now actually run faster than other box turtles because of the special wheelchair.

Thanks to his new wheels, Pedro is zooming around faster than the average box turtle. Photograph: Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine

Traylor lauded the veterinarians for going above and beyond the call of duty.

"We are so glad he feels better. The wheels have been a blessing to Pedro, who has in turn been a blessing to us," she said.