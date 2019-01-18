The odd, odd world we live in!

January 18, 2019 08:50 IST

Eight images that prove it's a wonderfully bizarre world.

A man reacts after catching a trout with his hands during an event promoting the Ice Festival in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in South Korea. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Washington's first and oldest synagogue, Adas Israel Synagogue, is moved via a remote controlled platform to its new location where it will become be the cornerstone of the Capital Jewish Museum on 3rd St. NW in Washington. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Revellers take part in 'La Vijanera', a winter masquerade, at the beginning of carnival season in Europe, in Silio, Spain. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

A woman walks a dog with styled and dyed fur on a street in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Zookeeper Tony Cholerton sits amongst Squirrel Monkeys during an event to publicise the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

A participant dressed as a nun stands in the 7°C waters of the North Sea during the annual New Year's plunge event in Ostend, Belgium. Photograph: Francois Lenoir/Reuters

An artist is brought into the chain by a man in a fancy dress during the art performance as part of artist's exhibition 'The Cotton Bears Dreams' on a bank of the Yenisei river in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

Musicians in traditional Bavarian clothes walk through the snow on their way back from a horn sled race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Photograph: Andreas Gebert/Reuters