The truly odd, odd world we live in!

Last updated on: November 23, 2018 08:41 IST

Ten images that prove it's a wonderfully bizarre world.

REAL-f Co president Osamu Kitagawa holds a super-realistic face mask at his factory in Otsu, western Japan. Photograph: Kwiyeon Ha/Reuters

Swapnil Soni, a jeweller, feeds chapati to langurs in a park on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Soni claims he feeds around 1,700 chapatis every week to over 500 langurs whom he calls his family, for the last nine years. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

A boy plays on the glass at Thailand's first skywalk in Bangkok, Thailand. Photograph: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

An installation of cabbage and baby dolls is seen during the annual harvest festival "Dazhynki - 2018" in the town of Ivie, Belarus. Photograph: Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

A girl poses for a photo during a dinosaur exhibition at the Nikitsky Botanical Garden outside Yalta, Crimea. Photograph: Pavel Rebrov/Reuters

Akihiko Kondo, 35, poses for a photograph with a doll modelled after virtual reality singer Hatsune Miku, wearing their wedding rings, at his apartment after marrying her in Tokyo. Photograph: Kwiyeon Ha/Reuters

US President Donald Trump declares a Thanksgiving turkey named "Peas" pardoned as National Turkey Federation Chairman Jeff Sveen looks on during the 71st presentation and pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkeys in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

A cosplayer costumed as Spider-Man poses during the Vienna Comic Con, Austria. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Visitors view light installations as the illuminated trail opens at Kew Gardens in west London, Britain. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters