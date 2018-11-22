14 hilarious winners from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

November 22, 2018 08:28 IST

Everyone likes to see an animal doing silly things.

This week the winners of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were announced, and they don’t disappoint.

Caught in the act

This image of a shocked squirrel won the overall award and picked up the People's Choice Award and Creatures of the Land award. Photograph: Mary McGowan/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Brown bear cub with a headache

Face palm moment or has this brown bear had enough for the day? We’ll never know. Photograph: Valterri Mulkahainen/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Split

A red squirrel does a split on a pair of flower stalks.. Photograph: Geert Weggen/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Rhinepeocock

A rhino looks like he has a peacock for a tutu. Photograph: Kallol Mukherjee/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Tango

Two grizzly bear cubs look like they are dancing together. Photograph: Michael Watts/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Photograbear

Seems this polar bear likes the camera a lot! Photograph: Roie Galitz/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

This is Sparta!

Two dusky leaf monkeys look highly animated with their jaws wide open as they fight. Photograph: Sergey Savvi/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Drive safe

A grizzly bear looks like he is drawing drivers' attention to a sign asking them to be careful. Photograph: Jonathan Irish/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Smiling blue shark

This smiling shark won in the Under the Sea category. Photograph: Tanya Houppermans/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Martian Tango

A pair of komodo dragons appear to clinch each other as they hot-step across the dusty ground. Photograph: Sergey Savvi/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Mother returned from her parents' meeting from school

This photo won the Amazing Internet Portfolio Award. Photograph: Valtteri Mulkahainen/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

So There

A moose blows a raspberry at another. Photograph: Barney Koszalka/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Peek-a-boo!

The Creatures of the Air prize went to this picture of an alert looking owl. Photograph: Shane Keena/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards