The best of Aero India on Day 4

February 23, 2019 19:45 IST

Despite a huge fire in the parking lot of the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force station, huge crowds gathered to see mean machines take to the skies.

Here are the best moments from the day.

Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team fly in a missing man formation to pay tribute to Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi, who lost his life in a crash during rehearsals, on the 4th day of the 12th edition of AERO India 2019. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Displaying unbreakable spirit, the team took to the skies on the penultimate day of the five-day show. On Tuesday, two aircraft of the aerobatic team crashed after grazing each other mid-air near here, killing one of the pilots, Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi, and injuring two who ejected to safety. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Sarang team performs at Aero India 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

Crowds are wowed by the Yakovlevs aerobatic team. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

The Russian Yakovlev team show off their skills. Photograph: ANI Photo

Aircraft on static display for the visitors on the 4th day of the show. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Parajumpers thrill the audience on the penultimate day of the show. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo