PHOTOS: Aero India takes off with dazzling flying display

Last updated on: February 20, 2019 17:08 IST

India's biggest aviation show, Aero India 2019, opened at Yelahanka air force station in Bengaluru on Wednesday, with 61 metal birds.

The five-day mega event began on a sombre note, a day after two aircraft of Surya Kiran, Indian Air Force's aerobatics team, collided mid air, killing a pilot and injuring two others who ejected to safety.

Following the tragic accident, the Surya Kiran team decided not to participate in the show.

The biennial event, which would showcase India's air defence prowess, would also act as a platform for aviation companies, the defence sector and government to forge new alliances and contracts.

A breathtaking display of manoeuvres by military aircraft besides aerobatic teams cast a spell at the 12th edition of Aero India.

Here are some glimpses of the inaugural event.

Sarang helicopters perform during the inaugural day of Aero India show 2019. Photograph: ANI

Light Combat Helicopter performs. Photograph: ANI

French aircraft Rafale which will be drafted into IAF in six months, is also part of the Aero show. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

The Rafale aircraft flew at low speed to pay tribute to Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi who died in a mid-air collision between two aircraft of IAF's aerobatics team Surya Kiran during rehearsal on Tuesday. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Light Combat Helicopters on display during the inaugural day of Aero India 2019. Photograph: ANI

IAF's SU-30 MKI flies past during the show. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IAF's SU-30 MKI manoeuvres at the Aero India show. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IAF's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas manouevers. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Sukhoi and Tejas perform during the inaugural day of Aero India 2019. Photograph: ANI