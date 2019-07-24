'Super 30' hero Anand Kumar to teach in Delhi schools

July 24, 2019 16:05 IST

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday that famous mathematician and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has agreed to take one online class every month for IIT-JEE aspirants of Delhi government schools.

"Am happy to share that Anand Kumar has agreed to conduct one class every month for Delhi Govt school students. This will be an online, virtual classroom for Class 11, 12 students of our schools."

The decision came after the famed mathematician, whose life and work inspired the film 'Super 30', visited government schools in the capital with Sisodia.

The Hrithik Roshan starrer, which is roaring at the box office, was on Wednesday also declared tax free in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader announced the news on Twitter and said the film will inspire students and teachers in the region. "Delhi Govt will be giving tax-free status to the movie 'Super 30' so that it can inspire students and teachers in Delhi," he tweeted.

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to thank the Delhi government for making the movie tax free in the national Capital. “Thanks a lot to Delhi Education minister @msisodia ji for the kind gesture to make #Super30 film tax-free in Delhi. It was a pleasure visiting a government school in #Delhi with you.@ihrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @FuhSePhantom @Shibasishsarkar @super30film,” he said.

Photographs: @AamAadmiParty/Twitter, @AtishiAAP/Twitter