Super 30 Anand Kumar has a brain tumour

July 11, 2019 13:41 IST

'I wanted this biopic to be made while I am alive.'

Just ahead of the release of the biopic Super 30 staring Hrithik Roshan, mathematician Anand Kumar made a shocking revelation as to why he wanted the film to be made as soon as possible.

The mathematician, who is suffering from acoustic neuroma, a non-cancerous tumour on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain, wanted to witness his works and journey while he is alive.

Talking about his health and problems he is facing, Anand said, "The film's writer wanted that I permit the film as quickly as possible. You have no idea of life and death, so I wanted this biopic to be made while I am alive."

"In 2014, my situation was such that I was unable to hear from my right ear. I underwent a lot of treatments in Patna and it was after some tests that I came to know that 80 to 90 per cent of the hearing ability of my right ear has been destroyed," he said.

"Then I checked into Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi, and the doctors performed rigorous investigation and did a number of tests. They then called me and told I had no issues in my ear instead a tumour had been developed in the nerve which runs from ear to brain. And as soon I got to know this, I lost consciousness," Anand Kumar recounted.

"Currently I am on medication prescribed by neuro surgeon Dr B K Mishra at the Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai," he said.

The mathematician said only Hrithik Roshan could have done justice to the film with his sheer dedication and hard work towards the character.

Sharing his experience about the film, Anand Kumar said, "I made sure that till the time I am alive, my journey should be narrated in a right manner. So for that I read the script 13 times so that nothing goes wrong."

"Hrithik sir is a great star and I used to communicate with him daily. I remember he made a 150 hours video about my daily life including how I interact with people in Patna, going out with my children and all, and he thoroughly tried to practice my style by watching it," Anand Kumar said.

"We used to sit together and go through the script. He used to ask questions about my life, circumstances I faced and what not for better understanding of the character. Once I remember that he was so engrossed in listening to my story that when he came downstairs of his apartment to drop me, he forgot to wear his slippers. So this just defines how serious and passionate person is towards his craft," he added.

Super 30 chronicles the story of Anand Kumar who quits his job as a teacher at a top coaching centre attended by rich students, to dedicate his time into teaching underprivileged children.