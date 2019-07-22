Rare sneaker collection rakes in $850,000 at auction

July 22, 2019 08:32 IST

This one's for all the shoe lovers out there in the world!

A collection of sneakers has sold at auction for $850,000 (Rs 5.85 crore) to Canadian entrepreneur Miles Nadal.

Sotheby's put 100 pairs of the rarest sneakers ever from Nike, Adidas and Air Jordan on sale in New York.

All but one of the pairs went to Nadal, with the 1972 Nike Waffle Racing Flat Moon Shoe still for sale during the week-long auction.

All photographs: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

A pair of Nike "Moon Shoe," waffle-soled running shoes designed by Nike's co-founder Bill Bowerman for the 1972 Olympic Trials, is one of only 12 ever made, and the only known unworn pair.

The iconic shoes are expected to fetch $160,000 (Rs 1.1 crore) at auction. The shoe’s iconic high-traction sole was inspired by Bowerman’s waffle iron. He poured molten rubber directly into the iron’s crosshatch mould to create the affect.

The sale also includes two pairs of Nike Mags, shoes made famous in the 1989 Back to the Future Part II because they had automatic lacing -- a technology the company didn't actually bring to the market until almost three decades later. The limited edition Back to the Future 2016 sneakers were believed to have fetched between $50,000 and $70,000 (Rs 34 lakh to 48 lakh).

A pair of 2017 Adidas "Karl Lagerfeld" sneakers are on display at Sotheby's auction house. This rare pair is a one-of-a-kind hybrid design emblazoned with “Kaiser Karl’s” moniker. Pharrell Williams personally gifted them to the late creative director of Chanel.

Kanye West’s Yeezy's also made it on to Sotheby’s star-studded list. This design earned the name "Oreo" because of its resemblance to the cookie. The pair has a bid of $13,000 and $18,000 (Rs 9 lakh - 12 lakh).

A pair of "Air Jordan 11 Jeter Derek Jeter" shoes. They were made in 2017 in honour of baseball legend Derek Jeter to commemorate his retirement from the New York Yankees. The white and navy blue are a nod to his iconic jersey colours, along with his number, 2, which is embroidered on each heel. With only five pairs produced — and released on the day of his retirement via lottery — this pair is estimated to nab up to $60,000.

Five pairs of Travis Scott’s “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 4 Friends & Family collection had a suggested starting bid of $35,000.

Bidding on the sneakers opened Thursday, and will continue through July 23.