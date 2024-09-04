News
Rediff.com  » News » Chemical-laden truck falls off flyover, locals suffer eye irritation

Chemical-laden truck falls off flyover, locals suffer eye irritation

Source: PTI
September 04, 2024 15:40 IST
Vehicular movement on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane city of Maharashtra was affected for over five hours after a truck fell from a flyover on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

 

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

The accident occurred in the Patlipada area around 7.30 am when the truck laden with 34 tonnes of a chemical was on its way from Nhava Sheva to Bawal in Haryana, said Yasin Tadvi, Thane civic body's chief of Disaster Management Cell.

 

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a local hospital, the official said.

While locals from the area complained of eye irritation due to the chemical (paraformaldehyde), officials said it was not severe.

Local firemen and civic rescuers rushed to the spot to clear the busy road. The accident affected traffic towards Ghodbunder for more than five hours, he said.

Many schools requested parents to make travel arrangements for their children as school buses could not use the route, officials said.

On Tuesday, traffic on the road remained affected for more than 11 hours after an accident. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
