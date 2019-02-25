REWIND: Top photos of the week that was

February 25, 2019 08:23 IST

Forgot what happened in the week gone by? Here’s a quick recap of what took place in 10 images.

A soldier walks during a candle light vigil in front of India Gate war memorial to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force personnel who were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car into the bus carrying them in Kashmir. Ever since the attack, one of the worst attacks in history, tensions between the two countries -- India and Pakistan -- have heightened. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. Photograph: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

A view of a scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The fire raced through densely packed buildings in a centuries-old district of Dhaka, killing at least 80 people. Such tragedies are shockingly common in Bangladesh. In 2012, a fire raced through a garment factory on the outskirts of Dhaka, killing at least 112 people trapped behind its locked gates. Less than six months later, another building housing garment factories collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

A super snow moon rises as people visit the Areios Pagos hill at the archaeological site of the Acropolis in Athens, Greece. It made its closest approach to Earth since 1948 and it will not be that close again until November 25, 2034. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

To Gia Huy, 9, has a haircut in a North Korean leader Kim Jong Un style in a haircut salon in Hanoi, Vietnam. The country is prepping for the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on February 27 and February 28. Photograph: Kham/Reuters

A man photographs the logo on the Karl Lagerfeld store in New York City. The legendary designer died in Paris at the age of 85. He was also credited for the rebirth of Chanel and Fendi. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, exits a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The Duchess of Sussex was in America to celebrate the birth of her baby with her friends, including Serena Williams and Amal Clooney. On her return to the United Kindom, she has received much flak from British newspapers for her "extravagant" trip. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park in California along the Merced River off Southside Drive in Yosemite Valley just before sunset as it glows. The phenomenon of this vista only occurs for only few days in February each year when several weather and climatic conditions are just right. Photograph: Phil Hawkins/Reuters

Servicemen of the Belarusian Interior Ministry's special forces unit perform as they take part in event "Winter fun" at their base in Minsk, Belarus. Photograph: Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters