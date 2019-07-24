After dry spell, Mumbai wakes up to heavy rain

Last updated on: July 24, 2019 10:36 IST

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas during the night and on Wednesday morning, after a dry spell of nearly a week.

IMAGE: A car struggles to move on the water-logged road at King's Circle in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

The weatherman has predicted more rains in the city and its suburbs in the next two days.

Nearly 171 mm rainfall was recorded at the India Meteorological Department's observatory at Colaba in south Mumbai between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 5.30 am on Wednesday, an official said.

IMAGE: Eight people were injured in a car collision at Mumbai's Andheri area. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

The observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 58 mm downpour in the same period, he said.

"A system of clouds is moving towards Mumbai from the Arabian Sea. The low pressure area that is developing will bring more showers to the Mumbai region in next 48 hours," the IMD official said.

IMAGE: The crash took place owing to low visibility because of the heavy rain. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely at many places in neighbouring Raigad district and Ratnagiri in the Konkan region on Wednesday and Thursday, he said.

IMAGE: The weatherman has warned that the city is likely to witness heavy rains on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

"We are closely observing the cloud conditions. Security forces as well as the National Disaster Response Force and disaster management cells of the respective

districts have been informed about it," he added.

IMAGE: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city's civic body, has issued a traffic advisory and is diverting traffic in few places owing to the water-logged streets. Photograph: ANI/Twitter