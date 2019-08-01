Rain batters Vadodara, airport closed, trains diverted

August 01, 2019 08:55 IST

Vadodara city in central Gujarat received a staggering 442 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours on Wednesday, forcing shut-down of airport, cancellation of a few trains and leading to heavy water-logging.

IMAGE: Vehicles move slowly on a water-logged street during heavy rain in Vadodara. Photograph: PTI Photo

Schools in the city will remain closed on Thursday.

Rains also lashed other parts of the state including Ahmedabad city and central Gujarat.

The state government asked the local administration to shift people from low-lying areas in Vadodara if needed as water entered into houses in several localities.

IMAGE: Bikers wade through the flooded water. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Vadodara airport on the outskirts of the city was temporarily shut down and two domestic flights were cancelled, airport authorities said.

Western Railways said some trains passing through the city were either cancelled or diverted due to "heavy water-logging".

Between 8.00 am and 8.00 pm, Vadodara received 442 mm of rainfall, the highest in Gujarat on Wednesday, said a release by the state government.

IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel rescue people in Vadodara following flash floods in the city, due to heavy rainfall. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Of this, 286 mm of rain fell in just four hours ending at 8.00 pm, said the release.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called a meeting in the evening to review the situation in Vadodara, and asked IAS officers Vinod Rao and Lochan Sehra to rush to the city to provide guidance to the local administration in tackling the situation, it added.

IMAGE: Water has entered people's homes, forcing people to evacuate their houses. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

The chief minister urged people in low-lying areas to cooperate with district administration during evacuation.

Authorities have asked all the schools in Vadodara city to remain closed on August 1.

IMAGE: Authorities have asked all the schools in Vadodara city to remain closed on August 1. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Dabhoi town in Vadodara district received 152 mm rain, Halol in Panchmahal district received 143 mm, followed by Karjan in Vadodara district (137 mm), Waghodiya in Vadodara (124 mm), Umarpada in Surat (118 mm) and Sankheda in Chhotaudepur district (117 mm).

As per the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department, several parts of Gujarat, including Saurashtra, would receive "heavy to very heavy rains" during the next two days.