MAPPED: Monsoon rainfall across the country

July 09, 2019 11:53 IST

Monsoon has now covered entire India and the country received 6 per cent less rainfall than the 50-year average in the week that ended on July 3.

Monsoon rains are very important for farm yield as India’s 55 per cent of arable land is rain-fed.

However, monsoon rains were below average for the fourth week straight.

The above map shows the amount of rainfall received by each district from June 1 to July 3, 2019.

The data is taken from Indian Meteorological department. The amount of rainfall is categorised from ‘large excess’ to no rain.

As many districts did not receive proper rainfall, it leads to water and agricultural crisis. The monsoon is the lifeblood for India’s farm-dependent $ 2 trillion economy, as at least half the farmlands are rain-fed.

The country gets about 70 per cent of annual rainfall in the June-September monsoon season, making it crucial for an estimated 263 million farmers.

16 districts including Badgam, Baramula, Chikkaballapura received 'large excess' rainfall and 161 districts received ‘large deficient’ rainfall.

Kaushambi, Mahamaya Nagar, Mathura districts of Uttar Pradesh did not receive any rainfall.

