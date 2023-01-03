News
PIX: Rahul, Priyanka share affectionate moments as yatra enters UP

PIX: Rahul, Priyanka share affectionate moments as yatra enters UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: January 03, 2023 22:24 IST
The brother-sister duo of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared some affectionate moments during the Bharat Jodo Yatra after it entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embraces his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a public meeting amid the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, January 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

As Priyanka Vadra called her elder brother a "warrior" who was wearing the "shield of truth" and was not afraid of anyone, Rahul Gandhi affectionately hugged her and even kissed her on the cheek during the flag handing-over ceremony at the Loni border.

 

They later walked hand in hand during the yatra in Uttar Pradesh, often waving to the ecstatic crowds who welcomed their leaders with enthusiasm.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Rahul Gandhi also swung his arm around his sister while walking in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat while displaying the bonding between them, amid cheering crowds.

Photograph: ANI Photo

A large number of people welcomed the two Gandhi siblings along the path in Uttar Pradesh, where the yatra will be till January 5 evening before entering Haryana.

IMAGE: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins her brother and party leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra as it enters Uttar Pradesh, in Ghaziabad, January 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
