Ex-spymaster joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Amarjit Singh Dulat, former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and former special director of the Indian Intelligence Bureau, joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday in the Uttar Pradesh leg of the Yatra.

IMAGE: Former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing Amarjit Singh Dulat walks with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also joined Bharat Jodo Yatra in Seelampur.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also joined the UP leg of the yatra today.

Notably, leaders like Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav extended their warm wishes to Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday, but they won't join it.

Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after a nine-day Christmas and New Year break.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed her brother in presence of leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress and Delhi Congress.

The Yatra flag was handed over between the leaders of both states at a specially made stage.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary, and Congress leaders of Uttar Pradesh, including CLP leader Aradhna Mishra, were among those present.

Led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, the yatra had started from the Hanuman Mandir at Kashmiri Gate in the morning as it made its way through the busy Outer Ring Road.

As the Yatra moved forward in Delhi, a huge police force was deployed to ensure there was no untoward incident. However, traffic in several parts of the city on the Ring Road was thrown out of gear.

"The time has come for the opposition to unite and confront the current situation in the country," said Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh for two days and will enter Haryana's Panipat by Thursday evening.

After traversing Punjab and a day through Himachal Pradesh, the Yatra will enter Jammu and Kashmir.

Starting from Kanyakumari on September 7, the Yatra has so far travelled over 3,000 kms.

It will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar with the hoisting of the national flag by Rahul Gandhi.