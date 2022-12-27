Where Rahul Should Spend Tuesday Night

On Monday, December 26, 2022, Rahul Gandhi, who wants to usher in a kinder- gentler-minus-hate India via his Bharat Jodo Yatra, paid homage to India's prime ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at their memorials in New Delhi.

May we suggest that Rahul spend Tuesday night with the homeless in Delhi who are shivering in cold and frosty conditions? All these lonely people, as the Beatles sang in Eleanor Rigby, where do they all belong?

IMAGE: By paying tribute to former prime minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasised that if current politics in India has to shed its divisive ways, bipartisanism is a must. Photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul at Shanti Van, the memorial for India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the leader who ensured that the foundations of Indian democracy would withstand every tyrannical assault, even from his own daughter during those dark 19 months of the Emergency.

IMAGE: Rahul at Shakti Sthal, the memorial for his grandmother Indira Gandhi who clearly doted on him.

IMAGE: Rahul pays homage to the Mahatma at Rajghat.

IMAGE: Rahul at Vijay Ghat, the memorial for that dimunitive titan, lal Bahadur Shastri.

IMAGE: Rahul at Veer Bhumi, the memorial for his father Rajiv Gandhi.

IMAGE: Scenes from a cold and foggy morning/evening in New Delhi on Monday, here and below:

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com