PHOTOS: Prez, PM pay tributes to Sushma

August 07, 2019 11:54 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among leaders paid their last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader passed away on Tuesday night after a massive cardiac arrest.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind expresses his condolences to Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to his former Cabinet minister. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati pays floral tributes to the mortal remains of Sushma. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo
