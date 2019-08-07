5 times Sushma Swaraj won Twitter's heart

August 07, 2019 02:07 IST

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday.

From being tagged the 'supermom' of India by Washington Post to becoming one of the most followed politicians on Twitter, the former external affairs minister had truly struck a chord with young and old alike with her round-the-clock social media presence, eagerness to help, and ready wit on social media.

Here's a look at how she won Twitterati's hearts.

>> Sushma plays cupid

In August 2016, Faizan Patel had tweeted that he and his wife were to go to Italy on their honeymoon, but that his wife Sana Fatima Khan lost her passport. Taking to Twitter, he said, “This is how I am travelling with my wife as of now” and a unique photo of Faizan seated along an empty seat where Sana’s photo is pasted.

Sushma swooped in for the rescue and tweeted back, saying, "Ask your wife to contact me. I will ensure that she is with you on the next seat."

She added later, “My office has reached you already. You will get a duplicate passport tomorrow. @faizanpatel.”

That proves that she's a romantic at heart!

>> Sushma's everywhere!

Several people tweeted to Sushma Swaraj seeking help when they got stuck abroad or lost their passport and in most cases, Sushma came through for them. Remember when she helped out an Indian man to rescue his brother who had been stuck at Doha airport or a man who had been stuck in the USA without a passport and was due to return home for his wedding in a few days.

However, once when a man sought her help and said he was "stuck on Mars", she gave a prompt witty response. "Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you."

>> 'Supermom', but not 'handyman'

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj clearly has a sense of humour.

A man called Venkat tweeted: "@irvpaswan @SushmaSwaraj Dear Ministers, @Samsung_IN sold me a defective refrigerator, they r not ready to replace."

In another tweet, he wrote, "‏@M_VenkatM @irvpaswan @SushmaSwaraj Samsung REFRIGERATOR (RT28K3922RZ/HL), bearing serial # (03E04PAH201870M). @Samsung_IN is forcing me go for repair."

Not choosing to ignore the weird tweets, the external affairs minister promptly responded: "Brother, I cannot help you in matters of a refrigerator. I am very busy with human beings in distress."

>> Not afraid to dish it out to trolls

Despite her popularity on Twitter, she too received quite a lot of hate on the social media website. When Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter share her condolences for Mange Ram, a former Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi president, a troll lashed out at her saying that her time would come soon too.

Sushma Swaraj who is known for her witty responses on Twitter was quick to reply. The minister wrote, "Is bhawana ke liye apko mera agrim dhanyawad. I thank you in anticipation for this kind thought."

>> No English, no problem

Twitter user, Gavy, who is originally from Punjab asked for the foreign minister's help to bring his ill friend back to India.

The tweet written by Gavy had a lot of grammatical errors, which in turn was mocked by many online.

However, Sushma promptly came to his rescue and responded by saying, "There is no problem. After becoming Foreign Minister, I have learnt to follow English of all accents and grammar."