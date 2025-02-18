HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Canada

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 18, 2025 09:34 IST

At least 18 passengers were injured after a Delta Airlines aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, ending up upside down on the snowy ground, CNN reported.

IMAGE: An emergency responder works around an aircraft on a runway, after a plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, February 17, 2025. Photograph: Cole Burston/Reuters

Delta Air Lines in a statement said, "Initial reports indicate there are no fatalities and 18 customers with injuries have been transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted."

The officials said that the flight with 80 people on board from Minneapolis ended upside down on the runway, and no one was killed in the incident.

The airline further announced that it has cancelled all flights to and from Toronto Pearson International Airport for the remainder of the evening and has provided travel waivers.

 

Two runways at the airport will remain closed as officials investigate the incident, according to the airport's CEO Deborah Flint, CNN reported.

IMAGE: Multiple air crashes have rocked the continent of North America in recent weeks, raising concerns about aviation safety. Photograph: Cole Burston/Reuters

While addressing a press briefing, Deborah Flint stated that following the crash, all arrivals and departures on the airport's three other runways were immediately halted but were reopened by around 5 pm local time.

The remaining two runways will stay closed while an investigation takes place for the "rest of tonight and into the next several days," Flint said.

Out of the 76 passengers on board, 22 were Canadian, while the rest were from other countries.

Multiple air crashes have rocked the continent of North America in recent weeks, raising concerns about aviation safety.

Earlier this month, a plane, travelling from Unalakleet to the hub community of Nome, disappeared.

A day later, the wreckage of the plane was found by the recovery crews on an ice floe that was drifting about 5 miles a day. 10 people lost their lives in the crash.

Late last month, an American Airlines regional jet collided midair with a US military black hawk helicopter while landing at the Reagan Washington National Airport, killing 67.

