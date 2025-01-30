HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Passenger plane collides with army helicopter in US

Passenger plane collides with army helicopter in US

January 30, 2025 10:17 IST

A plane carrying 60 passengers and 4 crew members on aboard collided with an army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, United States on Wednesday (local) evening.

IMAGE: Emergency service vehicles stand near the site of the crash after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River, outside Washington, DC, January 29, 2025. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

The plane, a PSA Airline Bombardier CRJ700, crashed in the Potomac River near the vicinity of Reagan National Airport, according to officials.

There was no immediate word on casualties or the cause of the collision.

Fireboats are currently on the scene as the response team works to manage the situation, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services reported.

 

Reagan Airport officials said that all takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. 

IMAGE: Emergency services operate at Gravelly Point, near the Potomac River. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he was “fully briefed” on the collision and monitoring the situation.

" I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise," he said in a brief statement.

US Vice President asked citizens to pray for those on board the aircraft, "Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she would be deploying all available resources from the U.S. Coast Guard for search and rescue efforts.

“We are actively monitoring the situation &amp; stand ready to support local responders,” Noem said in a post on X.

AGENCIES
