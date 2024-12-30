'Plane Was Completely Destroyed'

'After the plane collided with the wall, passengers were thrown out of the aircraft.'

Disturbing Images. Caution Advised.

IMAGE: The day after: Investigators and rescuers work at the site, December 30, 2024, where a Jeju Air aircraft went off the runway and crashed at the Muan international airport in Muan, South Korea, killing 179 people. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue workers take part in a salvage operation at the crash site, December 29, 2024. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue workers stand near the belongings of the passengers, December 29, 2024. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters carry the body of a passenger from the wreckage, December 29, 2024. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: An excavator is used to lift burnt chairs from the wreckage, December 29, 2024. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: Efforts are made to lift the wreckage, December 29, 2024. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue workers carry the body of a passenger recovered from the wreckage, December 29, 2024. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: Investigators and rescue workers at the crash site, December 30, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: The wreckage of the aircraft. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: A police dog at the crash site. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: Relatives of passengers of the aircraft that crashed, December 30, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

IMAGE: A makeshift shelter at Muan airport, December 30, 2024. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners at a memorial altar for victims of the Jeju Air crash at the Muan sport park, December 30, 2024. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

The South Korean authorities confirmed that 179 people were killed and two people were rescued out of the 181 aboard a Jeju Air passenger jet following a plane crash in South Korea's Muan region, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when the Jeju Air passenger jet, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, belly-landed and exploded at Muan international airport, Yonhap reported.

The aircraft veered off the runway while landing, with its landing gear not deployed, skidding across the ground, hitting a concrete wall, and bursting into flames.

The two rescued crew members were transported to hospitals in Seoul after receiving initial treatment.

According to Yonhap, the crash is now the deadliest aviation disaster on South Korean soil and the third most fatal involving a South Korean airline.

A firefighting agency official stated that the chances of survival were extremely low, as the collision threw passengers out of the aircraft, and the plane was almost destroyed.

"After the plane collided with the wall, passengers were thrown out of the aircraft. The chances of survival are extremely low," the firefighting agency official said as quoted by Yonhap News Agency.

"The aircraft has almost completely been destroyed, and it is difficult to identify the deceased... We are in the process of recovering the remains, which will take time," the official added.

The flight, which departed from Bangkok, was scheduled to land in Muan at 8:30 am (local time). A temporary mortuary has been set up at the airport to handle the victims' bodies.

According to Yonhap, investigators are looking into a potential bird strike causing a landing gear failure, which may have led to the accident.

Authorities have recovered the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder.

