Plane with 6 onboard crashes in US

Plane with 6 onboard crashes in US

February 01, 2025
February 01, 2025 10:24 IST

A medical transport jet with a child patient and five others aboard crashed  in a neighbourhood of Philadelphia and set multiple homes on fire on Friday.

IMAGE: Smoke rises as emergency personnel operate in the aftermath of a plane crash in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, January 31, 2025. Photograph: Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters

Videos on social media showed vehicles on fire and a large emergency response from authorities.

According to US media reports, all six people aboard were from Mexico.

The child had been treated in Philadelphia for a life-threatening condition and was being transported home to Mexico, according to Shai Gold, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance spokesperson.

 

The flight's final destination was Tijuana after a stop in Missouri.

IMAGE: Debris of the aircraft lies on the ground at the site of a plane crash in Philadelphia. Photograph: Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the crash occurred on Friday evening near Roosevelt Mall.

United States President Donald Trump said that “more innocent souls were lost” in the “sad” Philadelphia plane crash.

“More innocent souls lost,” Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social. “Our people are totally engaged.”

The crash came just two days after the deadly mid-air collision involving a passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, DC airport, killing 67 people.

AGENCIES
