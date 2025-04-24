HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pahalgam attack: Businessman's first trip outside Pune turns fatal

Pahalgam attack: Businessman's first trip outside Pune turns fatal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 24, 2025 10:48 IST

x

Pune resident Kaustubh Ganbote worked hard all his life to set up and expand his snacks business, but his rare trip with his wife to Pahalgam in Kashmir to relax and enjoy family time in the lap of nature ended in a tragedy.

IMAGE: Santosh Jagdale's body being taken for last rites in Pune. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Ganbote, who recently became a grandfather, and his close friend Santosh Jagdale were among the 26 persons killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Ganbote, his wife Sangita; Jagdale, his wife Pragati and their daughter Asavari were holidaying in Kashmir when the terror attack upended the lives of both the families.

 

Ganbote, who had worked hard all his life to expand his business of 'farsan' snacks, went on a rare trip away from work, his friends said on Wednesday as they mourned his demise.

"All his life, he was busy expanding his business. This was the first time he and his wife had decided to travel outside the city. They planned the trip with his close friend Santosh and his family. Only eight days ago he had told me about the Kashmir plan. He was really excited," said Sunil More, Ganbote's childhood friend and neighbour from Rasta Peth.

All his life Ganbote lived in a narrow lane in Rasta Peth, and recently built a house on the Kondhwa-Saswad road where his farsan factory is also located, said More.

Known for his jovial and helpful nature, Ganbote was a familiar and loved figure in his old neighbourhood. He had recently become a grandfather and was very happy, his friend said.

"He had a serious accident twenty years ago when the tempo he was travelling in crashed, leaving him with severe burn injuries. He used to call it his second birth," recalled More.

Ganbote and Jagdale were close friends, and Jagdale often helped with the marketing of Ganbote's products.

Jagdale, who ran an interior designing business, also played the harmonium, said his brother Avinash.

He loved travelling and exploring new places, Avinash said.

The bodies of Jagdale and Ganbote reached were brought around 5.30 am on Thursday at the Pune international airport where Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol was present to receive them.

The mortal remains will be kept at their respective homes for people to pay homage and later the last rites of Jagdale and Ganbote will be performed at around 9 am at the Vaikunth Crematorium, according to the district administration officials.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'No retaliation without US, Saudis, UAE in loop'
'No retaliation without US, Saudis, UAE in loop'
SEE: Navy officer's wife's heart-wrenching adieu to husband
SEE: Navy officer's wife's heart-wrenching adieu to husband
Pahalgam ponywallah died trying to save tourists: Omar
Pahalgam ponywallah died trying to save tourists: Omar
India downgrades ties with Pak, suspends Indus Treaty
India downgrades ties with Pak, suspends Indus Treaty
Indus Water Treaty suspended: How will it impact Pak?
Indus Water Treaty suspended: How will it impact Pak?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Recipes With Peanuts, Full Of Crisp And Crunch

webstory image 2

Vivo T4 Launched In India With Massive Battery

webstory image 3

Art Of Washing: How Often Do Your Clothes Need A Wash

VIDEOS

Pahalgam attack: Mortal remains of Bitan Adhikary taken for last rites0:49

Pahalgam attack: Mortal remains of Bitan Adhikary taken...

Navy officer's wife bids emotional farewell to husband, salutes coffin4:54

Navy officer's wife bids emotional farewell to husband,...

Pahalgam attack victim's wife faints after seeing husband's body3:32

Pahalgam attack victim's wife faints after seeing...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD