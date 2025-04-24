HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Wife faints, 9-year-old son of Pahalgam victim lights pyre

Wife faints, 9-year-old son of Pahalgam victim lights pyre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 24, 2025 12:35 IST

x

Nine-year-old Tanuj Kumar Satpathy lit the funeral pyre of his father, Prashant, who was killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam, at their village in Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday morning.

IMAGE: Prashant Satpathy's mortal remains being taken to the crematorium in Balasore, Odisha, April 24, 2025. Photograph: ANI/X

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, and Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi were among the hundreds of people who accompanied Tanuj from his home to the crematorium, around a kilometre away, in Ishani village in Remuna block.

Majhi met Prashant's family in the morning, and spent around an hour at their house, consoling his wife Priya Darshini and elderly mother.

 

"I strongly condemn the incident, and the state government solidly stands with the family of Prashant Satpathy at this hour of crisis. The state will provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh, a job for his wife and take care of his son's education," he told reporters.

It was difficult for Prashant's relatives to take the body to the crematorium as Priya Darshini did not allow anyone to touch it.

She hugged the body every now and then. The CM expressed concern over her health as she fainted while talking to him.

Prashant, 41, was an employee of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology. He went to Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and son on vacation.

Many people waiting on the two sides of the road to the crematorium broke down when they saw Tanuj throwing puffed rice while accompanying his father's body as per the ritual. 

Hundreds of people from far and wide had come to the crematorium to pay their respects.

Amid chants of 'Jai Hind' and 'Prashant Satpathy Amar Rahe', Tanuj lit the funeral pyre of his father.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'
'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'
'No retaliation without US, Saudis, UAE in loop'
'No retaliation without US, Saudis, UAE in loop'
Gujarat father-son duo on pilgrimage killed in Pahalgam
Gujarat father-son duo on pilgrimage killed in Pahalgam

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Recipes With Peanuts, Full Of Crisp And Crunch

webstory image 2

Vivo T4 Launched In India With Massive Battery

webstory image 3

Art Of Washing: How Often Do Your Clothes Need A Wash

VIDEOS

US Vice-President Vance leaves for Washington from Jaipur1:48

US Vice-President Vance leaves for Washington from Jaipur

Pahalgam attack: Mortal remains of Bitan Adhikary taken for last rites0:49

Pahalgam attack: Mortal remains of Bitan Adhikary taken...

Navy Officer killed in Pahalgam attack cremated with full military honours in Karnal6:58

Navy Officer killed in Pahalgam attack cremated with full...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD