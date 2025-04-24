Daughter in blood-stained clothes leads Pahalgam victim's funeral

Clad in her bloodstained clothes as a grim reminder of the Pahalgam tragedy, the daughter of Pune resident Santosh Jagdale killed in the terror attack led his funeral procession on Thursday as thousands joined her and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans.

Jagdale's daughter Asavari and his wife survived the ghastly attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, while he and his childhood friend Kaustubh Ganbote were among the 26 persons gunned down by terrorists.

The mortal remains of Jagdale and Ganbote were flown to Pune in the early hours of Thursday.

As the city virtually came together in collective grief, the final rites of the two Pune residents were performed at the electric crematorium at Vaikunth in Navi Peth area.

Their teary-eyed relatives and thousands of other people attend the last rites.

Asavari, 26, a human resource professional here, wore the same bloodstained clothes as at the time of the attack, as a reminder of the tragedy, while she led her father's funeral procession.

Those part of the procession shouted angry slogans against Pakistan.

Earlier, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar visited the homes of Jagdale and Ganbote and paid tributes to them.

Their families recalled the horror in Pahalgam while speaking to Pawar and demanded that the perpetrators be given the strictest punishment.

Maharashtra minister Madhuri Misal also visited Jagdale's house.

Ganbote operated a snacks business, while Jagdale ran an interior designing business.