'No Planet B': Millions join global climate strike

September 20, 2019 23:37 IST

Thousands and thousands of protesters, many of them students who skipped school, have gathered in cities across the world kicking off a day of worldwide protests calling for action against climate change ahead of a United Nations summit.

From the Pacific Islands to Australia and India, protesters took to the streets on Friday, demanding their governments take urgent steps to tackle the climate crisis and prevent an environmental catastrophe.

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swede who inspired the climate strike, tweeted her support.

Check out photos from all over the world.

Activists attend an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photograph: Anton Vaganov/Reuters

A participant holds a sign as she takes part in the Global Climate Strike with others in Karachi, Pakistan. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Activists take part in a demonstration as part of the Global Climate Strike in Manhattan in New York. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

A girl holds a sign as she attends the Global Climate Strike with others in Karachi, Pakistan. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Krakow, Poland. Photograph: Jakub Wlodek/Agencja Gazeta/reuters

Students and activists hold placards with messages as they participate in a Global Climate Strike rally in New Delhi. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reutes

A student wearing a mask holds a placard with a message as she takes part in a Global Climate Strike rally in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Poznan, Poland. Photograph: Piotr Skornicki/Agencja Gazeta/Reuters

People take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in Munich, Germany. Photograph: Michael Dalder/Reuters

Protesters during the Global Climate Strike in London, England. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Protesters march through Brussels with placards as they take part in a Global Climate Strike demonstration in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Participants hold signs and shout slogans during Global Climate Strike in Tokyo, Japan. Photograph: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Protesters march and hold placards as they attend the Global Climate Strike in Edinburgh , Scotland. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Participants in the Fridays For Future movement protest during a nationwide climate change action day in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Maja Hitij/Getty Images