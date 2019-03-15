Climate Strike: Students around the world march for action

March 15, 2019 13:05 IST

Climate change is real, and we need, need, need to do something about it.

That's why, on March 15, tens of thousands of students worldwide have decide to skip class to demand that elected officials act on this awful crisis.

The move is inspired by 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg from Sweden, who since last August has been striking outside the Swedish parliament building. She has been boycotting classes every Friday, demanding that her government step up the fight against climate change. Her message is simple: “Strike for climate”.

Take a look at the marches across the world.

A protester demanding action on climate change holds up a sign in Sydney, Australia. Photograph: Swati Pandey/Reuters

Protests in Te Ngakau Civic Square in Wellington, New Zealand. Photograph: Charlotte Greenfield/Reuters

Schoolchildren demonstrate during a climate protest at Torgalmenningen in Bergen, Norway. Photograph: Marit Hommedal/NTB Scanpix/Reuters

A protester in Sydney's Hyde Park holds an ominous sign during the global climate strike, urging politicians to take urgent action on climate change. Photograph: James Gourley/Getty Images

This girl's message couldn't be simpler and easier to understand. Is the world listening though? Photograph: James Gourley/Getty Images

Yang Tzy-Ching, 12, grad 6 student, takes part in the Global Climate Strike to protest climate change and government inaction in front of the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan. Photograph: Billy HC Kwok/Getty Images

Students protest in Auckland's Aotea Square over climate change in Auckland, New Zealand. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

The protests are part of a global climate strike inspired by Greta Thunberg. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images