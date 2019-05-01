16 security personnel killed in Naxal attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

May 01, 2019 14:49 IST

Sixteeen security personnel have been killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli after a powerful explosion, set off by Maoists, blew up their vehicle.

An improvised explosive device blast was triggered on a police vehicle in the Maoist-affected district that borders Chhattisgarh.

"Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"Anguished to know that our 16 police personnel from Gadchiroli C-60 force got martyred in a cowardly attack by naxals today. My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs' families," Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

The incident comes weeks after an IED blast near a polling booth in Gadchiroli on April 11, during the first phase of the national election.

No one was injured in the incident.

A day before that, a Central Reserve Police Force trooper was critically injured in an IED blast in Gadchiroli.

Early this morning, Maoists torched 25 vehicles at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district. They torched the vehicles, which were parked along the road, using kerosene and diesel, police officer Shailesh Balkawade.

The two incidents come on a day when Maharashtra is celebrating its foundation day.

The Maoists were in the final stages of observing a week-long protest to mark the first anniversary of 40 of their members who were gunned down by security forces on April 22 last year.