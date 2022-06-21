Models Show Off Their Yoga Moves

As the world celebrates International Yoga Day, models highlight yoga as their go-to fitness routine. Do click on the images and find out more.
IMAGE: Aishwarya Sushmita attempts purna bhujangasana or the full cobra pose that strengthens the spine, stretches the shoulders and lungs, and helps relieve stress and fatigue.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram
IMAGE: Aishwarya does the bhujangasana, a reclining back-bending asana.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram
IMAGE: Balancing on her head, Aishwarya joins her feet in a namaste pose.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram
IMAGE: The smile on Rewati Chetri's face is intact as she does a handstand with a little support.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rewati Chetri/Instagram
IMAGE: Alessandra Ambrosio stretches it out.
She says, 'Take a pause, cleanse your mind and let the good vibes in.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram
IMAGE: Gisele Bundchen does the vrksasana or the tree pose.
'Many years ago, after going through one of the most difficult times in my life,' says the supermodel, 'I immersed myself in the very deep process of getting to know myself better.
'With the help of yoga and meditation, I came out of that period stronger and happier.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
IMAGE: Anjali Lama does a headstand on the terrace of her home.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjali Lama/Instagram