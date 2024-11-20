News
Home  » News » PIX: Mumbaikars bring out the vote

PIX: Mumbaikars bring out the vote

By Rediff News
November 20, 2024 17:01 IST
Till 3 pm Mumbai and suburbs saw a muted 40 per cent voting, but for those who voted it was an occasion to remember.

Here are images to remember the day by.

IMAGE: Posing for a photo at a polling station in Borivali East. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

 

IMAGE: A man poses in a selfie booth in Borivali East. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Election desk help at Koparkhairne, Navi Mumbai. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Residents of old Lokhandwala.

 

IMAGE: Sumeet Nadkarni never forgets to vote. Photograph: Sumeet Nadkarni

 

IMAGE: A family poses in an election photo booth in Koparkhairne, Navi Mumbai. Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Navin Mendon and family, in Old Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. Photograph: Naveen Mendon

 

IMAGE: Uday Sodhi with his wife Leena. Photograph: Uday Sodhi

 

Image: Spotted in Malad West. Photograph: Prasanna Zore/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Former Congress member of Parliament Priya Dutt with her husband Owen Roncon after voting in Bandra West.

 

IMAGE: A wheel-chair bound voter shows his inked finger after voting. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Sarita Bhatia from Goregaon East shows her inked finger.

 

IMAGE: Yes! Every Vote Matters, says Sumit Rajwade from Thane. Photograph: Sumit Rajwade

 

IMAGE: Voting is a family affair for J R Patange (right), Manisha Patange and Rahul Patange from Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai.

 

IMAGE: Deepti from Goregaon East.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

