PIX: Mumbaikars bring out the vote

Till 3 pm Mumbai and suburbs saw a muted 40 per cent voting, but for those who voted it was an occasion to remember.
Here are images to remember the day by.
IMAGE: Posing for a photo at a polling station in Borivali East. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
IMAGE: A man poses in a selfie booth in Borivali East. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Election desk help at Koparkhairne, Navi Mumbai. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Residents of old Lokhandwala.
IMAGE: Sumeet Nadkarni never forgets to vote. Photograph: Sumeet Nadkarni
IMAGE: A family poses in an election photo booth in Koparkhairne, Navi Mumbai. Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Navin Mendon and family, in Old Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. Photograph: Naveen Mendon
IMAGE: Uday Sodhi with his wife Leena. Photograph: Uday Sodhi
Image: Spotted in Malad West. Photograph: Prasanna Zore/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Former Congress member of Parliament Priya Dutt with her husband Owen Roncon after voting in Bandra West.
IMAGE: A wheel-chair bound voter shows his inked finger after voting. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com
IMAGE: Sarita Bhatia from Goregaon East shows her inked finger.
IMAGE: Yes! Every Vote Matters, says Sumit Rajwade from Thane. Photograph: Sumit Rajwade
IMAGE: Voting is a family affair for J R Patange (right), Manisha Patange and Rahul Patange from Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai.
IMAGE: Deepti from Goregaon East.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com