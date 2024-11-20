PIX: Mumbaikars bring out the vote

Till 3 pm Mumbai and suburbs saw a muted 40 per cent voting, but for those who voted it was an occasion to remember.

Here are images to remember the day by.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Posing for a photo at a polling station in Borivali East.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A man poses in a selfie booth in Borivali East.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Election desk help at Koparkhairne, Navi Mumbai.

IMAGE: Residents of old Lokhandwala.

IMAGE: Sumeet Nadkarni never forgets to vote. Photograph: Sumeet Nadkarni

Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A family poses in an election photo booth in Koparkhairne, Navi Mumbai.

IMAGE: Navin Mendon and family, in Old Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. Photograph: Naveen Mendon

IMAGE: Uday Sodhi with his wife Leena. Photograph: Uday Sodhi

Image: Spotted in Malad West. Photograph: Prasanna Zore/ Rediff.com

IMAGE: Former Congress member of Parliament Priya Dutt with her husband Owen Roncon after voting in Bandra West.



Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: A wheel-chair bound voter shows his inked finger after voting.

IMAGE: Sarita Bhatia from Goregaon East shows her inked finger.

IMAGE: Yes! Every Vote Matters, says Sumit Rajwade from Thane. Photograph: Sumit Rajwade

IMAGE: Voting is a family affair for J R Patange (right), Manisha Patange and Rahul Patange from Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai.

IMAGE: Deepti from Goregaon East.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com