PIX: For Mumbaikars election day is selfie day!

Mumbai, infamous for its voter apathy, stepped out to exercise its franchise on Wednesday.

Election day was preceded by calls from concerned citizens' groups appealing for increased voter participation, and offices across the state declaring a holiday to enable employees to cast their vote. The Election Commission scheduled the polling midweek, in a bid to boost voting, and many shops, restaurants and establishments offered discounts to customers on showing the inked finger.

As Maximum City stepped out to vote, we bring you a collection of photographs.

Photograph: Hemant Shivsharan / Rediff.com IMAGE: An auto-rickshaw kept on election duty to ferry physically disabled voters in Koparkhairne, Navi Mumbai.

Photograph: Harish Kotian / Rediff.com IMAGE: Deepak Pednekar and Meena Pednekar, posing with inked finger at Shree suryodaya Dahisar East.

Photograph: Ashish Narsale / Rediff.com IMAGE: Shubdha Narsale smiling for a photograph after voting at Lokhandwala, Kandivali east, Mumbai.

Photograph: Ashish Narsale / Rediff.com IMAGE: Volunteers helping voters at Lokhandwala, Kandivali east, Mumbai.

Photograph: Ashish Narsale / Rediff.com IMAGE: Voters looking for their polling booth slips at Lokhandwala, Kandivali east, Mumbai.

Photograph: Ronjita Kulkarni / Rediff.com IMAGE: Jai Maharashtra... Jai Hind, voters chant as they show their inked fingers.

Photograph: Rediff.com IMAGE: Rajesh Nangia, Old Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.

Photograph: Devyani Ozarde / Rediff.com IMAGE: Devyani Ozarde, Lokhandwala east, Andheri West.

Photograph: Ronjita Kulkarni / Rediff.com IMAGE: Ashwini and Akshaya Karande, mother and daughter. Akshaya is voting for the first time

IMAGE: Mumbai resident Rohit Varma. Photograph: Rohit Varma

Photograph: Hemant Shivsharan / Rediff.com IMAGE: Selfie after you vote!

Photograph: Hitesh Harsinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Smita Mehta, 63, votes at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu, Mumbai.

Photograph: Mahipal Soni/ Rediff.com IMAGE: An elderly couple in Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali west, show their inked finger.

IMAGE: A family shows off their inked finger.



IMAGE: Election volunteers wait for voters at Pali Naka, Bandra west.



Photograph: Hitesh Harsinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A family takes a selfie outside Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu.

IMAGE: An election help desk near KB Bhabha hospital, Bandra west.



IMAGE: Chetankumar and Mamta Pathak show their inked marked fingers.

IMAGE: The Karnani family votes in Santacruz, Mumbai.

IMAGE: Jaya and Vijay Chordiya after voting in Goregaon East.

IMAGE: Shailendra Shirke from Thane shows his inked marked finger. Photograph: Shailendra Shirke

IMAGE: Voter Sourabh Dey after voting at Andheri West for Versova assembly constituency. Photograph: Sourabh Dey

IMAGE: Amruta from Goregaon East.

IMAGE: Excellent and most efficient arrangement ever for casting vote at WP Polling centre! Loved the experience and proudly cast our votes! Hail Democracy!, says Ninad Chhaya after voting with his wife.

Photograph: Maria Fernandez/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A polling booth in IC colony, Borivali West.

Photograph: Maria Fernandez/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A woman voter on wheelchair shows her inked finger.

Photograph: Maria Fernandez/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A policeman at IC Colony, Borivali west, has exercised his franchise.

IMAGE: Sawant, age 84, from Shree Suryodaya in Dahisar East urges everyone to vote for a better India.

Photograph: Prasanna Zore/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Election Commission officials at a slip issuing centre.

Photograph: Prasanna Zore/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Voters enquire about their voting slips in Malad West.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: Youths show their inked fingers after voting for the first time at Dadar West.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com