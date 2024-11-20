News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » PIX: For Mumbaikars election day is selfie day!

PIX: For Mumbaikars election day is selfie day!

By Rediff News
November 20, 2024 16:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mumbai, infamous for its voter apathy, stepped out to exercise its franchise on Wednesday.

 

Election day was preceded by calls from concerned citizens' groups appealing for increased voter participation, and offices across the state declaring a holiday to enable employees to cast their vote. The Election Commission scheduled the polling midweek, in a bid to boost voting, and many shops, restaurants and establishments offered discounts to customers on showing the inked finger.

As Maximum City stepped out to vote, we bring you a collection of photographs.

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: An auto-rickshaw kept on election duty to ferry physically disabled voters in Koparkhairne, Navi Mumbai. Photograph: Hemant Shivsharan / Rediff.com

 

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: Deepak Pednekar and Meena Pednekar, posing with inked finger at Shree suryodaya Dahisar East. Photograph: Harish Kotian / Rediff.com

 

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: Shubdha Narsale smiling for a photograph after voting at Lokhandwala, Kandivali east, Mumbai.  Photograph: Ashish Narsale / Rediff.com

 

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: Volunteers helping voters at Lokhandwala, Kandivali east, Mumbai. Photograph: Ashish Narsale / Rediff.com

 

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: Voters looking for their polling booth slips at Lokhandwala, Kandivali east, Mumbai. Photograph: Ashish Narsale / Rediff.com

 

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: Jai Maharashtra... Jai Hind, voters chant as they show their inked fingers.  Photograph: Ronjita Kulkarni / Rediff.com

 

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: Rajesh Nangia, Old Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. Photograph: Rediff.com

 

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: Devyani Ozarde, Lokhandwala east, Andheri West.  Photograph: Devyani Ozarde / Rediff.com

 

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: Ashwini and Akshaya Karande, mother and daughter. Akshaya is voting for the first time  Photograph: Ronjita Kulkarni / Rediff.com

 

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: Mumbai resident Rohit Varma. Photograph: Rohit Varma 

 

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: Selfie after you vote!  Photograph: Hemant Shivsharan / Rediff.com

 

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: Smita Mehta, 63, votes at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu, Mumbai. Photograph: Hitesh Harsinghani/Rediff.com

 

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: An elderly couple in Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali west, show their inked finger. Photograph: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

 

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: A family shows off their inked finger. 

 

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: Election volunteers wait for voters at Pali Naka, Bandra west.

 

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: A family takes a selfie outside Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Photograph: Hitesh Harsinghani/Rediff.com

 

Voters Mumbai

IMAGE: An election help desk near KB Bhabha hospital, Bandra west. 

 

IMAGE: Chetankumar and Mamta Pathak show their inked marked fingers.

 

IMAGE: The Karnani family votes in Santacruz, Mumbai.

 

IMAGE: Jaya and Vijay Chordiya after voting in Goregaon East.

 

IMAGE: Shailendra Shirke from Thane shows his inked marked finger. Photograph: Shailendra Shirke

 

IMAGE: Voter Sourabh Dey after voting at Andheri West for Versova assembly constituency. Photograph: Sourabh Dey

 

IMAGE: Amruta from Goregaon East.

 

IMAGE: Excellent and most efficient arrangement ever for casting vote at WP Polling centre! Loved the experience and proudly cast our votes! Hail Democracy!, says Ninad Chhaya after voting with his wife.

 

IMAGE: A polling booth in IC colony, Borivali West. Photograph: Maria Fernandez/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: A woman voter on wheelchair shows her inked finger. Photograph: Maria Fernandez/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: A policeman at IC Colony, Borivali west, has exercised his franchise. Photograph: Maria Fernandez/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Sawant, age 84, from Shree Suryodaya in Dahisar East urges everyone to vote for a better India.

 

IMAGE: Election Commission officials at a slip issuing centre. Photograph: Prasanna Zore/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Voters enquire about their voting slips in Malad West. Photograph: Prasanna Zore/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Youths show their inked fingers after voting for the first time at Dadar West. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News
 
Print this article
Something Special About Voting Day!
Something Special About Voting Day!
Poll rivals shake hands outside Siddhivinayak temple
Poll rivals shake hands outside Siddhivinayak temple
Battle For Survival For Pawars, Uddhav, Shinde
Battle For Survival For Pawars, Uddhav, Shinde
It's over 20 years, good years, bad years: Nadal
It's over 20 years, good years, bad years: Nadal
Can Gill recuperate in time for the opening Test?
Can Gill recuperate in time for the opening Test?
Ranbir, Kiara Cast Their Votes
Ranbir, Kiara Cast Their Votes
45% polling in Maha till 3 pm; 40% vote in Mumbai
45% polling in Maha till 3 pm; 40% vote in Mumbai
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
PIX: Netas Step Out To Vote!
PIX: Netas Step Out To Vote!
MVA or Mahayuti? 9 crore Maha voters decide today
MVA or Mahayuti? 9 crore Maha voters decide today

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances