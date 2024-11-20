News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Election rivals shake hands outside Siddhivinayak temple

Election rivals shake hands outside Siddhivinayak temple

Source: PTI
November 20, 2024 11:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Amit Thackeray and his Shiv Sena rival Sada Sarvankar on Wednesday came face-to-face outside the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai where both of them shook hands.

IMAGE: Amit Thackeray and Sada Sarvankar.

Thackeray and Sarvankar, who sought the deity’s blessings at the temple, are pitted against each other in Mahim assembly constituency located in Mumbai's south central area.

 

Both of them were among the early voters here as polling was underway on Wednesday for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra.

Sarvankar, who is the sitting MLA from Mahim seat, said he wishes good luck to all candidates.

Thackeray, who is contesting his first election, said he is not tense.

The BJP wanted Sarvankar to withdraw in support of Amit Thackeray as his father and MNS head Raj Thackeray supported the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

But Sarvankar stayed put and refused to back out.

Mahesh Sawant of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) is also in the fray in the Mahim seat.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi candidate Shaina NC and Byculla seat nominee Yamini Jadhav also cast their votes in the early hours of polling. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate
Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate
'I've Not Backstabbed Anybody'
'I've Not Backstabbed Anybody'
Battle For Survival For Pawars, Uddhav, Shinde
Battle For Survival For Pawars, Uddhav, Shinde
'Cash for votes': I'm not stupid to..., says Tawde
'Cash for votes': I'm not stupid to..., says Tawde
A R Rahman Speaks Out On His Divorce
A R Rahman Speaks Out On His Divorce
10 Most Expensive IPL Players
10 Most Expensive IPL Players
MVA or Mahayuti? 9 cr Maharashtra voters decide today
MVA or Mahayuti? 9 cr Maharashtra voters decide today
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Meet Maharashtra's Wealthiest Candidate
Meet Maharashtra's Wealthiest Candidate
Maharashtra: Why BJP Wants To Be Single...
Maharashtra: Why BJP Wants To Be Single...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances