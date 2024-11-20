PIX: Netas Step Out To Vote!

Politicians of all hues stepped out to vote on Wednesday in Maharashtra's assembly elections. The election campaign was one of the most vitriolic in the state, but you would not have guessed it from the smiles and selfies from the politicians.

Here's a glimpse of who exercised their franchise.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi, Shaina NC and her daughter Shanaya Munot show their inked fingers after casting their vote in Mumbai.

Shaina NC said, "I want to appeal to my Mumbaikars to come out and cast their votes.

"You can raise if you cast your votes, you can criticise if you cast your votes.

"I have the blessings of Maa Mumba Devi.

"I hope people will give me a chance to work for the truth with full accountability and transparency..." Photograph: ANI/Photo

IMAGE: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray with wife Sharmila speaks to the media after casting their vote outside the polling booth at Balmohan Vidya Mandir, Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: MNS candidate from Mahim, Amit Thackeray with his wife Mitali Borude (right) and his sister Urvashi Thackeray (left) outside the Balmohan Vidya Mandir polling booth at Shivaji Park, Dadar. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his family show their inked fingers after casting their vote in Thane. Photograph: ANI/Photo

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MP and candidate from Worli assembly seat, Milind Deora shows his inked finger after voting at a polling booth in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI/Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister Piyush Goyal, his wife and son show their inked fingers in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI/Photo

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy CM & BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West assembly seat, Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta Fadnavis and mother Sarita Fadnavis show their inked finger at a polling booth in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI/Photo

IMAGE: Mumbai BJP president and candidate from Bandra West assembly constituency, Ashish Shelar casts his vote at a polling station in St Stanislaus High School, Bandra west, Mumbai. Photograph: ANI/Photo

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI/Photo

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar shows his inked finger after casting his vote in Baramati. Photograph: ANI/Photo

IMAGE: After casting his vote, NCP leader and candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Nawab Malik said, "I exercised my franchise today.

"My family is also voting. I urge people to step out of their houses in large numbers and vote, and elect an MLA of their choice." Photograph: ANI/Photo

IMAGE: NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and her family show their inked fingers after casting their vote in Baramati.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and his nephew, NCP-SCP candidate Yugendra Pawar, are facing off in Baramati. Photograph: ANI/Photo

IMAGE: Shiv Sena candidate from Mahim, Sada Sarvankar, and family outside a polling booth in Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sada Sarvankar/Instagram

IMAGE: A candidate's family shows off their inked finger in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

