SEE: Modi does yoga at UN headquarters

The yoga celebration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN headquarters on Wednesday has created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.
Hundreds of yellow yoga mats were placed on the ground where yoga enthusiasts and practitioners, wearing customised white yoga T-shirts, joined the event.
LED screens playing videos of Indian culture and heritage were set up on the lawn.
"When we do yoga, we feel physically fit, mentally calm and emotionally content. Yoga is a way of life, a way to live in harmony with self, with others and with nature,” Modi told the gathering.
He said he was delighted that many people are working on scientifically validating different aspects of yoga.
"Let us use the power of yoga, not only to be healthy, happy, but also to be kind to ourselves and each other, let us use the power of yoga to build bridges of friendship, of a peaceful world and a cleaner, greener sustainable future," he said.
The historic yoga session was attended by top UN officials, ambassadors, envoys, delegates from member States as well as prominent members of the global and diaspora community.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com