SEE: Modi does yoga at UN headquarters

The yoga celebration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN headquarters on Wednesday has created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

Hundreds of yellow yoga mats were placed on the ground where yoga enthusiasts and practitioners, wearing customised white yoga T-shirts, joined the event.

LED screens playing videos of Indian culture and heritage were set up on the lawn.

"When we do yoga, we feel physically fit, mentally calm and emotionally content. Yoga is a way of life, a way to live in harmony with self, with others and with nature,” Modi told the gathering.

He said he was delighted that many people are working on scientifically validating different aspects of yoga.

"Let us use the power of yoga, not only to be healthy, happy, but also to be kind to ourselves and each other, let us use the power of yoga to build bridges of friendship, of a peaceful world and a cleaner, greener sustainable future," he said.

The historic yoga session was attended by top UN officials, ambassadors, envoys, delegates from member States as well as prominent members of the global and diaspora community.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga on the lawn of the UN headquarters, New York. All Photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: People from various nationalities joined in doing yoga at the UN.

IMAGE: Modi addresses the gathering.

IMAGE: Modi with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

IMAGE: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of the Yoga Day celebrations.

IMAGE: The event saw an enthusiastic participation from the gathering.

IMAGE: Modi joins children for a group photo session.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com