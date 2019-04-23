PM Modi votes, says 'voter ID' more powerful than IED

Last updated on: April 23, 2019 10:03 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections at a booth in Ahmedabad and appealed to people to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

He said the 'voter ID' (identity card) was much more powerful than the 'IED' (improvised explosive device) of terrorists.

Modi arrived at the polling station set up in Nishan High School, located in the Ranip area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, in an open jeep in the morning and exercised his democratic right.

BJP president Amit Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Gandhinagar seat, welcomed him outside the school and accompanied him to the booth.

"I feel blessed to have exercised my franchise in this biggest festival of democracy. The power of the voter ID is much more than IED of terrorism," Modi later said, and urged people to come out in large numbers to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

While arriving at the polling booth, he greeted thousands of people who had gathered on both sides of the road.

After casting his vote, Modi walked some distance from the polling booth and later had a brief interaction with media persons.

Earlier, Modi met his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar.

Photographs: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/Twitter; ANI