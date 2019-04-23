Phase 3: Know your candidates

April 23, 2019 07:47 IST

Rediff Labs brings you the election affidavits of all candidates in the fray in the third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections.

Here are the election affidavits of all candidates contesting from the 116 seats that are going to polls in the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The stakes are high for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies as they bagged 66 seats out of these 116 spread across 14 states and Union Territories in 2014 general election, while the Congress and its alliance partners won 27, and the rest went to other opposition parties and Independents.

Pick your constituency from the dropdown menu to see the list of candidates, and click on 'Show' button to see the election affidavits of individual candidates.

