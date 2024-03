India was drenched in hues of the rainbow on Monday as people celebrated Holi, the festival colours, on Monday and smeared 'gulal' on each other.

Here are some of the glimpses.

Girls spray water from pichkari among each other during the Holi festival in Agartala. Photographs: ANI Photo

Girls apply colours to each other during the Holi celebrations.

Girls smeared with colours pose for a selfie in Prayagraj .

People from different communities apply Gulal to each other in Prayagraj.

Foreign tourists apply colours to each other in Kullu .

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel play Holi at International Border, BSF Octroi Post, Suchetgarh, in Jammu.

Students take part in Holi festivities in Nagpur.