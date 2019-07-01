PHOTOS: India in the week gone by

July 01, 2019 08:51 IST

What happened in India in the week gone by?

Here's the top stories that captured India's attention in the week gone by.

People stand next to cars damaged by a fallen tree after heavy rain in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Residents fill their empty containers with water from a municipal tap in Chennai. Chennai has been in the global spotlight since its four main reservoirs dried up earlier this month, largely because of poor monsoons in 2018, forcing residents to ration the use of water. Photograph: P Ravikumar/Reuters

Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest against US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to India, in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

olice detain a demonstrator during a protest against the deaths of children who have died this month in Bihar, from encephalitis, commonly known as brain fever, in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Actors and Trinamool Congress MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan at Parliament House complex during the Budget Session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

A dislodged car at the site where a portion of the compound wall of a housing society collapsed on shanties adjacent to it in Kondhwa area, in Pune. Photograph: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, in Srinagar. Khan was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag on June 12. Photograph: PIB/PTI

A boy takes part in a special prayer for a Muslim man Tabrez Ansari who got lynched by a Hindu mob, in Ahmedabad, India. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

A boy looks out of a Darjeeling Himalayan Railway train, which runs on a 2 foot gauge railway and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Darjeeling. Photograph: Ranita Roy/Reuters