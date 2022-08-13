News
Rediff.com  » News » PHOTOS: India gets ready for I-Day

PHOTOS: India gets ready for I-Day

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
August 13, 2022 18:48 IST
As the celebration for India's Independence Day begins, here's what to expect at this year's Independence Day in different parts of the country.

 

A military helicopter showers flower petals as the national flag is being unfurled at the rampart of the Red Fort, during full dress rehearsal for the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence, in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Last year too, two Mi-17 1V Indian Air Force helicopters showered flower petals at the venue of main Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort in New Delhi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Tri-Services personnel during full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Paratroopers take part in full dress rehearsal for I-Day celebrations at Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Tri-Services personnel and NCC cadets during full dress rehearsal. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Made-in-India Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzer will be a part of 21-gun salute during Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Contingents march during full dress rehearsal for the 76th Independence Day, at Red Fort. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Red Fort complex being sanitised. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Police personnel march during full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations, at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Security personnel holding the tricolor march during 'Tiranga Yatra' as part of 'Azadi ke Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations for 75 years of Independence, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Police contingents during full dress rehearsal for the 76th Independence Day, at Motilal Nehru Police Stadium in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo

A NCC cadet mounted on a horse holds the tricolor in Bikaner. Photograph: PTI Photo

Students holding the tricolor participate in 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav' celebrations for 75 years of India's Independence, at a school in Mumbai. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo
THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
