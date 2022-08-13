News
Rediff.com  » News » India Looks Wow For Independence Day

India Looks Wow For Independence Day

By Rediff News Bureau
August 13, 2022 14:15 IST
IMAGE: Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Another view of the Bandra Worli Sea Link. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Another view of the Humayun's Tomb. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mahouts holding the National Flag ride their elephants on the occasion of World Elephant Day, at the Manas National Park in Assam's Baksa district. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: West Bengal's Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra's Mantralaya building in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Southern Railway headquarters in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha building in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Shakti Bhawan in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Charbagh railway station in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
