India Looks Wow For Independence Day

IMAGE: Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Another view of the Bandra Worli Sea Link. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Another view of the Humayun's Tomb. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Mahouts holding the National Flag ride their elephants on the occasion of World Elephant Day, at the Manas National Park in Assam's Baksa district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: West Bengal's Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Maharashtra's Mantralaya building in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Southern Railway headquarters in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha building in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Shakti Bhawan in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Charbagh railway station in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com