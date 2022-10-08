News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PHOTOS: IAF celebrates 90th Air Force Day in style

PHOTOS: IAF celebrates 90th Air Force Day in style

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
Last updated on: October 08, 2022 22:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Air Force on Saturday put up a dazzling show in Chandigarh with over 70 military aircraft and helicopters, drawn from its modern and vintage fleet, displaying skillful manoeuvres on the occasion of its 90th anniversary celebrations.

It is the IAF's first annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi-National Capital Region.

Several aircraft such as Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Rafale, IL-76, C-130J, and Hawk displayed their skillful manoeuvres, amid a thundering applause from the gathering.

Here are some of the glimpses from the celebrations.

 

C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force during 90th anniversary celebrations of IAF, at the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. Photographs: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

IAF's Suryakiran aerobatics team performs during the celebrations.

A Rafale aircraft performs a manoeuvre.

AEW&C, SU-30 and MIG-29 aircrafts of the Indian Air Force fly-past in 'Netra' formation.

A Tejas aircraft shows its power.

A Chinook helicopter hovers over Sukhna Lake.

People look on as Indian Air Force helicopters perform a fly-past.

Indian Air Force Sarang helicopter aerobatic team performs.

Paratroopers show their skilss.

Akash Ganga team of the Indian Air Force.

Air Force personnel assemble a vehicle as part of a drill.

Air Force personnel perform a march-past during 90th anniversary celebrations.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
First Look! IAF's new combat uniform
First Look! IAF's new combat uniform
'We were a show of force to the enemy'
'We were a show of force to the enemy'
HAL choppers are ideal for China border
HAL choppers are ideal for China border
Mission 2024: BJP plans Modi's rallies on 144 seats
Mission 2024: BJP plans Modi's rallies on 144 seats
Kharge vs Tharoor set for Cong prez poll on Oct 17
Kharge vs Tharoor set for Cong prez poll on Oct 17
Shafali Verma creates new world record
Shafali Verma creates new world record
God sent me to finish off Kansa descendants: Kejriwal
God sent me to finish off Kansa descendants: Kejriwal
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

IAF chief announces new weapon system branch

IAF chief announces new weapon system branch

'Prachand': India-made combat helicopters inducted

'Prachand': India-made combat helicopters inducted

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances