PHOTOS: IAF celebrates 90th Air Force Day in style

The Indian Air Force on Saturday put up a dazzling show in Chandigarh with over 70 military aircraft and helicopters, drawn from its modern and vintage fleet, displaying skillful manoeuvres on the occasion of its 90th anniversary celebrations.

It is the IAF's first annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi-National Capital Region.

Several aircraft such as Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Rafale, IL-76, C-130J, and Hawk displayed their skillful manoeuvres, amid a thundering applause from the gathering.

Here are some of the glimpses from the celebrations.

C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force during 90th anniversary celebrations of IAF, at the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. Photographs: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

IAF's Suryakiran aerobatics team performs during the celebrations.

A Rafale aircraft performs a manoeuvre.

AEW&C, SU-30 and MIG-29 aircrafts of the Indian Air Force fly-past in 'Netra' formation.

A Tejas aircraft shows its power.

A Chinook helicopter hovers over Sukhna Lake.

People look on as Indian Air Force helicopters perform a fly-past.

Indian Air Force Sarang helicopter aerobatic team performs.

Paratroopers show their skilss.

Akash Ganga team of the Indian Air Force.

Air Force personnel assemble a vehicle as part of a drill.

Air Force personnel perform a march-past during 90th anniversary celebrations.