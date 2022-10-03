News
IAF inducts India-made light combat helicopters 'Prachand'

IAF inducts India-made light combat helicopters 'Prachand'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 03, 2022 12:43 IST
The Indian Air Force on Monday inducted the first fleet of indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), named Prachand, which has been developed primarily for mountain warfare after a requirement for it was felt during the Kargil war in 1999.

Developed by the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the 5.8-tonne twin-engine gunship chopper is armed with air-to-air missiles, 20 mm turret guns, rocket systems and other weapons.

The fleet comprising four helicopters was inducted into the IAF at a ceremony at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other senior military officials.

 

"It is a momentous occasion reflecting India's capability in defence production," Singh said.

The LCH would be effective in hitting enemy infantry, tanks, bunkers, drones and other assets in high-altitude regions, military officials said.

"Subsequently, the IAF and HAL began exploring the possibility of developing the platform with a capacity to carry an adequate weapon load, sufficient fuel and still be capable of operating in the higher reaches of the Himalayan ranges," said an official.

