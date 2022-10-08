News
Govt nod for weapon system branch in IAF, 1st since Independence: IAF chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 08, 2022 11:49 IST
The central government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers of the Indian Air Force, which would save it Rs 3,400 crore in flying training, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said here in Chandigarh on Saturday.

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari speaking at 90th anniversary celebrations of the IAF in Chandigarh, October 8, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

This is the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is being created, Chaudhari said in his speech on the occasion of 90th anniversary celebrations of the IAF.

"On this historic occasion, it is my privilege to announce that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the IAF.

 

"This is the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is being created," he said.

The weapon system branch will essentially man the specialised streams of surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air-missiles, remotely piloted aircraft, and weapon system operators in twin and multi-crew aircraft, he said.

Creation of this branch would result in savings of over Rs 3,400 crore due to the reduced expenditure on flying training, the IAF chief said.

A ceremonial parade was held at the air force station here Saturday morning on the occasion.

Chaudhari inspected the parade, which was followed by a march-past.

Air-Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran was among senior IAF officers present on the occasion.

More like this

IAF to formally induct locally-built LCH on Monday

IAF to formally induct locally-built LCH on Monday

IAF to phase out remaining MiG-21 squadrons by 2025

IAF to phase out remaining MiG-21 squadrons by 2025

