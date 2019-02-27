IAF aircraft crashes in Kashmir, 2 dead

February 27, 2019 15:21 IST

An Indian Air Force aircraft crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two people, officials said.

Officials in Srinagar described the downed aircraft as a jet, which crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10.05 am.

Other officials in New Delhi said it was an Mi-17 helicopter.

The conflicting reports could not be immediately reconciled.

The Srinagar officials said the aircraft broke into two and caught fire immediately.

The identity of the two deceased could not be confirmed immediately, they said.